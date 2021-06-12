Chance for severe storms on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered patches of fog. Low of 57 (54-60). Winds light.



SUNDAY: Peeks of sun early before clouds thicken. Muggy. Afternoon storms develop after 2PM 70% PM. Storms will have the potential of becoming severe with the main concern being strong gusts and isolated flooding. High of 78 (75-80). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms lingering before midnight 40%. Low of 59 (56-61). Winds from south to west at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds continue to diminish during the evening hours as temperatures fade into the 60s, leading to pleasant conditions. Overnight, patches of fog will develop.



More clouds will build in during the morning on Sunday along with some humidity. Conditions will be favorable for storms during afternoon hours. Some of the storms may become severe. Main concerns will be the potential for damaging wind gust and flash flooding. Best chance to see one of these storms will be further south.



A few more chances for rain on Monday and Tuesday but then there will more sunshine for the second half of the up coming work week.