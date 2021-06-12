Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. Tobias Harris had 22 points. The 76ers ended Atlanta’s streak of 13 home wins. The 76ers took lead of 22 points and kept the advantage in double figures most of the second half. Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points. Game 4 is set for Monday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4. The Brewers tied a franchise record by drawing six walks in the seventh-inning rally that put them ahead for good. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Ben Gamel and Gregory Polanco added solo shots for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have lost five straight. The Brewers have won 12 of 14 and are tied with the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central lead.