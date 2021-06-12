Jill Biden tells English surf therapy group about her board

NEWLYN, England (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden told members of a British group that uses surfing as therapy that she once owned a surfboard. She says it was white with a big butterfly on it. Biden met Saturday in Cornwall, England, with members of Bude Surf Veterans. The volunteer organization offers social support and surfing outings to military veterans, emergency workers and others to help them cope with trauma. The first lady has spent years working on military family issues. She is in England with President Joe Biden as he attends a meeting of leaders of the world’s wealthiest economies.