Man sentenced for ditching car after 2014 witness murder

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for ditching the getaway car following the murder of a woman in western Pennsylvania just before she was to meet with federal authorities about another man’s involvement in a New Jersey-supplied heroin ring. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak imposed the 90-month term on Glenn Lee Thomas on Friday on a conviction of being an accessory after the fact to the 2014 murder of 34-year-old Tina Crawford in Pittsburgh. Another man was convicted of killing a federal witness. Thomas said he regretted his decisions and wanted to get on with his life.