Nation remembers 5th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, FL (WBNG) -- Saturday marks the 5th anniversary of the shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, taking the lives of 49 people.

On this anniversary, the owner of the club says the problem of gun violence in our nation has only gotten worse.

A gunman attacked the club on June 12 of 2016; 49 people died due to the attack and 53 were wounded.

Pulse was a popular spot for Orlando's LGBTQ+ community. The owner, Barbara Poma said she opened the Pulse nightclub as a safe space.

Poma says that in addition to the gun violence problem happening in America are also the issues of hate and intolerance that are too widespread.

Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the shooting says, "The people that I lost... they're still gone tomorrow, and the day after that. They're missing faces at my birthday party. They're still empty seats at my diner table. The pain and the hole they left behind is never filled, so June 12 is ever-present for me. June 12th is a day that will haunt me forever."

Florida state Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags to be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday to honor those killed.

President Joe Biden says that today he will sign a bill naming the Pulse Nightclub site a national memorial, as the attack was the deadliest on the LGBTQ+ community in United States history.

President Biden says the families of the victims and survivors have turned their pain into purpose.

The President described the club as now "hallowed ground".