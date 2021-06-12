Skip to Content

Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14

10:23 pm National News from the Associated PressNewsTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_10612C00-LSAAU

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) --Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street in which 14 people were wounded.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting took place on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic occurred at around 1:30 a.m.

He said investigators believe it started as a dispute between two parties. He says police identified two male suspects, but he declined to disclose details such as whether both are believed to have fired shots.

It was one of at least three mass shootings in the U.S. overnight.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content