Pride returns to Southern Tier at Otsiningo Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Community members from around the Southern Tier made their way to Otsiningo Park for the annual Pride celebration.

This year the event moved from downtown Binghamton to the park due to concerns over to COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We normally hold pride palooza in downtown Binghamton but due to the Pandemic we moved to this open field here in Otsiningo to try and make it more inclusive and for more people to come out in this great field we have here for pride," said organizer Chris Waters.

Waters adds that this year was certainly about celebrating pride but also about being together with one another after the pandemic.

Because of this, the event also aided in the vaccine rollout.

“We got the Broome County Health Department to come and do a pop-up health vaccination clinic so they're here and they're vaccinating with the Johnson & Johnson so it's a one and done and they're doing great over there," said Waters.

Saniah, one of the eventgoers says that it feels nice to be in a place where she feels accepted and loved. She mentions she is optimistic.

“Seeing people come out with their families and teach their children these really important values, to just be so accepting over everyone just makes me excited about our future," she says.

Waters adds that he is looking forward to next year's event already.