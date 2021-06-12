Segura’s 2nd straight walkoff lifts Phils over Yankees 8-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees. After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner. Segura hit a hard grounder to third baseman Gio Urshela, who dived toward the line to catch it but couldn’t relay the ball home ahead of the sprinting Torreyes.