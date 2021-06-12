‘Southern Ocean’ named world’s 5th ocean by National Geographic

(WBNG) -- National Geographic has named the Southern Ocean as the world's 5th official ocean.

The Environmental News Network announced the decision this week in honor of World Oceans Day on Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines the Southern Ocean as 'the body of water extending from the coast of Antarctica to the line of latitude at 60 degrees South."

An official with National Geographic says the Southern Ocean has long been recognized by scientists, but because there was never an agreement upon the body of water's official title, it has never officially been recognized before now.