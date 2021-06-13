2 women killed when SUV crashed into plasma center ID’d

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have identified two women struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a building housing a plasma center in Pittsburgh, killing the two and a third person and injuring two others, one critically. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Sunday that 55-year-old Parveena Abdul of Clairton and 35-year-old Laura Meneskie of Pittsburgh were killed in the 11:30 a.m. Saturday crash into the Biomat USA Plasma Building in the Manchester neighborhood. Officials said both were struck by the vehicle. A spokesperson for the plasma donation center earlier confirmed that two of its employees were among the three people killed.