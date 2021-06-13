76ers’ Rivers seeks fill-in for injured Green against Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Doc Rivers isn’t revealing his plan for replacing Danny Green in the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup. Green suffered a calf injury in the 76ers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks and is expected to miss at least two weeks, including Monday night’s Game 4. Green’s injury is a big loss for Rivers, but the coach has a deep bench. The 76ers lead the series 2-1, leaving Atlanta in a must-win situation at home. Matisse Thybulle was Rivers’ first choice to replace Green in Friday night’s game. Rivers could try to add offense by inserting Shake Milton or Furkan Korkmaz into the lineup.