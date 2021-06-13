Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees. After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner. Segura hit a hard grounder to third baseman Gio Urshela, who dived toward the line to catch it but couldn’t relay the ball home ahead of the sprinting Torreyes.

ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. Tobias Harris had 22 points. The 76ers ended Atlanta’s streak of 13 home wins. The 76ers took lead of 22 points and kept the advantage in double figures most of the second half. Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points. Game 4 is set for Monday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead. Yelich had two hits for his first multihit game since May 24 and sixth of the season. Omar Narvaez also had two hits, RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.