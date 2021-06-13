Hoffman Car Wash Bolsters Food Pantry Supplies

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For the 10th consecutive year, the staff at Hoffman Car Wash will be collecting food for local area food pantries.

On Saturday, June 12th, and Sunday, June 13th, Hoffman Car Wash will provide a free car wash with a non-perishable food item donation.

Hoffman Car Wash has partnered with 12 different food pantries to bolster the pantries' food supply. Each Hoffman Car Wash location will donate the collected items to a food pantry in its neighborhood.

To participate, individuals needed to bring a non-perishable item to one of their locations and receive a car wash.

The event is part of Hoffman Car Wash's "Practice Kindness" initiative geared at spreading positivity and goodwill in the communities it serves.

Within the last year, Hoffman Car Wash has supported Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (IPH), Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), American Red Cross, and Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Later in the year, Hoffman Car Wash will host a free wash event for all first responders and hospital personnel on September 11th. A second food drive will be held in late October and the Veteran's Day tradition, which includes a free car wash for active and inactive military members and/or a $9.99 Hoffman Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change, which is set for November 11th.

Hoffman Car Wash also supports many non-profits and youth organizations through its Helping Hands Fundraising program.

Information regarding the free wash event is available here.