Judge declines to dismiss charges in body in freezer case

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has declined to dismiss some charges against a woman accused of having kept her maternal grandmother’s remains in a freezer for a decade and a half and continuing to receive the dead woman’s Social Security checks for a portion of that time. The York Daily Record reports that the York County judge on Friday rejected defense arguments that the statute of limitations had expired for charges of theft and receiving stolen property against 62-year-old Cynthia Black. She is also charged with abuse of a corpse, wasn’t in custody when police interviewed her.