Pennsylvania State Police issue shelter in place order in Bradford County as manhunt is underway

BRADFORD COUNTY (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have confirmed to 12 News that they are asking residents to shelter in place and lock their doors.

They are asking the public to be on the look out for a white male named Christopher Shulas. He was last known to be wearing a black cut off shirt, black shorts with white sneakers.

WENY in Elmira is reporting that a state police helicopter is in the air assisting with a manhunt for the suspect in the Ulster area, and can be seen circling overhead.

Police ask that if you see someone matching this description, dial 9-11, and do not confront individual.

No further details are available at this time. 12 News is working to get more information on this situation, stick with us on air and online as we learn more.