Police: Man fired ‘ghost gun’ outside strip mall, was shot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Allentown police say an officer shot and critically wounded a man who repeatedly fired a handgun outside a strip mall in the eastern Pennsylvania city over the weekend. Police said in a statement that the officer was on routine patrol in the American Plaza Shopping Center parking lot just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he heard shots fired and saw a 22-year-old man “repeatedly firing a handgun.” Police said the suspect didn’t heed commands to drop the weapon and the officer subsequently fired four shots, striking the man at least two times. He was listed in critical but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.