Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone lands in school; no injuries

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed in the premises of a school in the province of Asir near the kingdom’s southern border. The department of Civil Defense in Asir said no injuries were reported. Its statement accused the Iran-backed Houthis of launching the drone from inside Yemen. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition began bombing Yemen’s Houthis and entered the conflict the following year. The war has killed more than 130,000 people in Yemen and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.