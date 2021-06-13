Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 10:30 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 10:30 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TOMPKINS COUNTY…
At 958 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Danby, or near
Ithaca, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Ithaca, Danby, Brooktondale, Besemer, South Hill, Buttermilk Falls
State Park, Robert H. Treman State Park, East Ithaca and Newfield
Hamlet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH