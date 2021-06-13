Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 10:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TOMPKINS COUNTY…

At 958 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Danby, or near

Ithaca, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Ithaca, Danby, Brooktondale, Besemer, South Hill, Buttermilk Falls

State Park, Robert H. Treman State Park, East Ithaca and Newfield

Hamlet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH