TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms and showers 40%. Chance for storms to become severe. Low of 60 (57-62). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms develop 40%. The chance of showers will linger through the evening hours. High of 75 (72-79). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers 30%. Patchy fog developing late. Low of 54 (51-56). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The threat for severe weather continues tonight. Models have struggled over the last 24 hours with where exactly the strongest of storms will set up. As of right now, it will mainly be in Northern Pennsylvania. That does not mean the Southern Tier will be spared however as there is the potential for isolated storms for most of the overnight hours. Best chance to here some thunder will be from 10PM-2AM.



More precipitation is anticipated for Monday as the weak cold front continues its march through the area. On the heals of the initial cold front there will be a secondary one that will move through the region on Tuesday leading to a few showers.



Finally by Wednesday, more dry weather returns to the forecast.