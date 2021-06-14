8 hurt as vehicle crashes guard rail at Texas race track

FABENS, Texas (AP) — Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that at 6:35 p.m., a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and into spectators. Three spectators were transported to a hospital in critical condition and five others with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the statement, three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash. It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.