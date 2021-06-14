Bradford County manhunt suspect apprehended by police

(WBNG/WENY) -- According to WENY, Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that the suspect in a Bradford County manhunt, Christopher Shulas, was apprehended on Sunday.

The manhunt lasted nearly 24-hours.

12 News confirmed the report with Pennsylvania State Police.

WENY reports Shulas is facing multiple charges, including strangulation, simple assault, harassment, unlawful taking, and a charge involving "weapons of mass destruction."

Early Sunday, authorities in Pennsylvania lifted a shelter-in-place order prompted by the manhunt.