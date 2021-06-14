Cabinet secretaries sell Biden’s ambitious agenda across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Cabinet secretaries have been touring the country to marshal support for the president’s infrastructure package and the larger Biden agenda. Starting around the beginning of May, Biden’s Cabinet members have made dozens of trips and TV appearances, acting as direct extensions of the president. The approach represents a departure from the previous administration. Former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet secretaries did their share of pre-pandemic speaking engagements, but Trump generally preferred to be his own messenger and promoter through Twitter, interviews with sympathetic media outlets and raucous rallies with himself as the centerpiece.