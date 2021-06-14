California man gets prison for coercing women for sex films

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A producer for a now-defunct California porn website has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for coercing or tricking women into appearing in sex videos. Ruben Andre Garcia was sentenced in San Diego for conspiracy and sex trafficking involving San Diego-based GirlsDoPorn.com. Prosecutors say the porn recruiter, actor and producer falsely promised models answering ads that the sex films wouldn’t be distributed on the internet and also at times coerced them to finish videos through threats. The site’s co-creator, Michael James Pratt, remains at large and there’s a reward for information leading to his arrest.