Costa Rica moves on massive public corruption investigation

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican authorities have executed dozens of searches and arrests as part of a sprawling public corruption investigation centered on the awarding of road construction and maintenance contracts. Walter Espinoza, director of the Judicial Investigation Organization, said Monday it was one of the most impactful public corruption investigations ever. With bribes ranging from vehicles to properties, cash and personal favors, a group of private companies ensured that public officials helped them win and pad government contracts. Among 57 searches carried out, one was at the country’s presidential offices and one of the president’s closest advisers was arrested.