Delta variant of COVID-19 causes concern, stronger push for vaccinations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Delta variant of COVID-19 is raising concerns as it continues to spread across the country.

Broome County Health Director Rebecca Kaufman said Monday that the strain, which originated in India, shouldn't pose a threat to reopening plans.

According to state data, 65% of people 18-years and older in Broome County have received their first dose of the vaccine.

"I think we will continue to see different variants emerge and keep our eye on them to make sure we're prepared. The one thing we can do to prepare is to be vaccinated. The vaccine still seems to be fairly effective," Kaufman said.