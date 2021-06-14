Dunkin’ Donates over $38,000 to Make-A-Wish

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Donuts are always a fun treat but when they are able to grant wishes for children with a terminal illness, they seem to taste even better.

Monday, Dunkin’ donated $83,259 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York during the annual Nelcorp Open. This year it was held at Traditions at the Glen.

The ‘Blue Star Donut’ campaign aims to help the organization by asking customers if they would like to add a dollar to their total order at one of their locations. In return, the customer receives a special donut with a star to resemble the Make-A-Wish logo.

Field Marketing Director for Dunkin’ Eric Stensland says they have no plans on stopping anytime soon.

“We have no intention of ending it, it's such a great partnership our franchisee's love it they can't think of a better organization in making the dreams come true for the kids.”

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish CNY Diane Kuppermann tells us that there are still many kids in the area who are waiting.

“Right now, we still have nearly 200 kids still in our pipeline waiting for wishes and about 30 of them are from around here in the southern tier.”

She says the money not only helps the wish child, but the family too.

Critical illness takes so much from these kids and their families and a wish does more than create a moment in time it's a lifetime of memories and experiences and in the moment, it gives them an opportunity just to get away and be a normal family and forget about being sick and just have everything be taken care for them

Kuppermann adds that the donation they received from Dunkin’ will help grant wished to those who are still waiting.