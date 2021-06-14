Eagles agree to terms with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens. The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating. Mullens joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on Philadelphia’s roster. Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre’s single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.