Eriksen’s collapse creates ‘national shock’ in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Interest in CPR and defibrillators has been pulling the attention of Danes away from soccer’s European Championship since the collapse of Christian Eriksen. The Denmark midfielder fell face-forward onto the field with cardiac arrest during the team’s opening game against Finland on Saturday. A large portion of Denmark’s 6 million people were watching live on TV as one of the country’s best-known athletes was given emergency CPR. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it “a national shock.” Eriksen’s collapse remains a national talking point in Denmark with a debate raging on whether the game should have been called off.