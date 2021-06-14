Get a vaccine, ride Broome County Transit for free for 7 days

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state is partnering with Broome County Transit to incentivize more New Yorkers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Cuomo said anyone who receives a vaccination between June 15 and July 14 and presents proof of vaccination will receive an unlimited seven-day public transportation pass, meaning you'll be able to use the transportation for free for those seven days.

Proof of vaccination must be presented at the Greater Binghamton Transportation Center at 81 Chenango St. in Binghamton.

B.C. Transit is one of six transportation providers in Upstate New York participating.

The new incentive is one of several created by the state to encourage people to get the vaccine.

Cuomo said B.C. Transit, and the other five transportation systems, provided 46 million trips in 2019.