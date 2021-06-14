Gov. Wolf says state has been impacted by global warming

(WBNG) -- In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf announced how the state plans to fund its fight against global warming.

The commonwealth is in the process of joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a collaboration between the northeastern states to reduce emissions.

Governor Wolf said the state will use the proceeds from this program to help the communities most affected.

"Rising global temperatures are intensifying weather patterns here in Pennsylvania," Wolf said. "This means more frequent and extreme storms, we've all seen this, heatwaves, flooding, drought, wildfires, snowfall, including in parts of the state where we've never experienced these events before."

In New York, the state said it uses funding for renewable energy projects and programs in low-income communities.