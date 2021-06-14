Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees 7-0 for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500. Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. Philadelphia has won four straight games and three straight series, giving the Phillies a winning record for the first time since they were 22-21 before play on May 20.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win. Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home. The Pirates have lost seven straight. They were swept in back-to-back series after losing three at home against the Dodgers before heading to Milwaukee. Brent Suter picked up the win, getting the final out in the sixth. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save in as many chances.

ATLANTA (AP) — Doc Rivers isn’t revealing his plan for replacing Danny Green in the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup. Green suffered a calf injury in the 76ers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks and is expected to miss at least two weeks, including Monday night’s Game 4. Green’s injury is a big loss for Rivers, but the coach has a deep bench. The 76ers lead the series 2-1, leaving Atlanta in a must-win situation at home. Matisse Thybulle was Rivers’ first choice to replace Green in Friday night’s game. Rivers could try to add offense by inserting Shake Milton or Furkan Korkmaz into the lineup.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A Pekingese named Wasabi has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier. Altogether, 2,500 champion dogs entered the show. It’s considered the nation’s most prestigious canine event. It underwent big changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, moving out of New York City for the first time since its 1877 founding. This year’s show was held outdoors at an estate in suburban Tarrytown, and it happened in June instead of February.