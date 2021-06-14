New York State Fair to have 100% capacity

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the 2021 New York State Fair will operate at 100% capacity. Previously, the State Fair was to operate at 50% capacity.

Cuomo said the fair, which will run for 18 days beginning Aug. 20, will have all of its buildings open.

Proud to announce that the Great @NYSFair will reopen with 100% capacity—with all buildings open.



This is a testament to New Yorkers' hard work in bringing COVID cases down to record lows.



See you in Syracuse in late summer! pic.twitter.com/keaRL3aE9o — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2021

In April, Cuomo announced the fair would take place this year, but there would be restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

Cuomo credited New Yorkers getting the COVID-19 vaccine for the fair being able to open at full capacity.