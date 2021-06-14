NY Holocaust survivors celebrated at concert after isolation

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of Holocaust survivors attended a live concert at a Jewish Orthodox school in Brooklyn in the first large gathering for New York-area survivors after months of being isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. The concert by popular Jewish Orthodox singer Yaakov Shwekey was organized by the Nachas Health and Family Network and other groups that help the more than 35,000 Holocaust survivors who are estimated to live in the New York City metropolitan area. In the past year, many remained isolated at home because they were at a high-risk of contagion from the fast-spreading virus.