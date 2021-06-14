Opposition wins Finland local elections, PM’s party loses

HELSINKI (AP) — An opposition center-right party has come on the top in Sunday’s local election in Finland, ahead of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s ruling Social Democratic Party in the first election for the popular young leader who took office 18 months ago. With all votes counted in the Nordic nation’s municipal election, initial results Monday showed that the conservative National Coalition Party had taken 21.4 percent of votes nationwide, while the Social Democrats took 17.7 percent and the centrist, Cabinet member Center Party 14.9 of the votes respectively. The vote to renew local councils in Finland’s more than 300 municipalities is viewed as a key indication of parties’ popularity ahead of the country’s 2023 parliamentary election.