Owego Hose Team prepares for Steamer House project, CNY Firemen’s Association Convention

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Hose Team is making strides toward their long-awaited steamer restoration project while preparing for a much anticipated multi-day convention in the village.

This week they are holding a fundraiser for the job with Firehouse Subs of Ithaca, with 10 percent of all proceeds going toward the restoration.

The three-phase project includes the restoration of the team's 1866 Steam Fire Engine and a 1939 hose truck as well as the construction of a building next to their station on North Ave. to house the newly restored engines.

Owego Hose Team member Patrick Gavin says the restoration of the trucks has already begun, and the building is in the late stages of planning.

"The site plans are done for the steamer house, they will go to the Owego planning board in July we hope to get approval on that, and then we can get moving on the groundwork for the steamer house," he said.

If you'd like to stop by, Firehouse Subs will be on hand at the Owego Central Fire Station each day until Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This comes as the Owego Hose Team is preparing to host the 2021 Central New York Fireman's Association Convention next month.

The four-day event will kick off Thursday, July 8, and conclude Sunday, July 11.

It will include a block party, fireworks, live music both Friday and Saturday, a hose race, and a parade on Saturday evening.

With the Strawberry Festival canceled this year, Gavin says the convention will provide a jolt of economic activity for local businesses.

"The Strawberry Festival was canceled here in Owego so that was a real bummer, and that was supposed to be this upcoming weekend so we feel the Fireman's convention will be the first big event to kick things off after the restrictions from Covid have slowly but surely been lifted," Gavin said.

