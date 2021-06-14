Police search for 2 stolen Frontier Communications vans

SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Sidney Police Department is investigating a report of two stolen Frontier Communications vans.

Sidney Police said the vans were taken from the Frontier Communications building on Oak Street in the Village of Sidney either Sunday night or Monday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, Sidney Police said they have no information about suspects.

Police said the building the vans were stolen from does not have a camera.

Authorities said they suspect officers will locate the vans abandoned somewhere.

Police were unable to disclose other details about the incident.