Red Cross in need of blood products on ‘World Blood Donation Day’

(WBNG) -- Today is World Blood Donation Day and for the Southern Tier it’s not a time for celebration.

Meg Rossman, Communications Manager for the American Red Cross says that blood donations have been down since the beginning of the pandemic, and they are in desperate need of blood and blood products.

She says the lack of giving can be attributed to many things, however, they usually find a decrease in their donations over the summer.

Rossman mentions that with the rollout of the vaccine and the lower rates of COVID-19 more people are traveling and therefore do not have the idea of giving blood on their minds.

The American Red Cross is currently in need of:

Type – O Blood

Platelets

Rossman says the blood they need right now is going to be used for trauma cases, transplants, and the introduction of elective surgeries beginning again.

To learn more about the American Red Cross and where you can donate blood, visit their website here.