Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 2:47 PM EDT until MON 3:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 330 PM EDT.

* At 247 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springfield,

or 11 miles south of Little Falls, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Cherry Valley, Salt Springville, Glimmerglass State

Park and East Springfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH