Showers remain in the forecast, but for how long?

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Slight chance of a couple isolated showers. Low: 53-58?



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low moving near Lake Ontario will keep a chance of some showers in the forecast through evening and overnight. Rain chances will be decreasing overnight, though. Lows range in the 50s. Light to calm winds are expected so some fog is certainly possible. Tomorrow will be a bit unsettled, too. For the timing of expected showers, please see the forecast video here.