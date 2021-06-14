Videos of violent arrests sparked by vaping stir criticism

OCEAN CIY, Md. (AP) — Videos showing police officers in Ocean City kneeing one Black teen and Tasing another on the Boardwalk in separate confrontations that began over vaping are stirring criticism of the department’s use of force. In a tweet, House Speaker Adrienne Jones called video “deeply disturbing” and called on Ocean City to make reviewing the incident a priority, dismiss the charges and retrain officers on use of force. Ocean City police said in a statement that they understand the public’s concern and the incident is under review. The department said the “use of force is never the intended outcome” and they “do not target based on race or age.”