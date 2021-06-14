Two drown after rescuing children from Texas river

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Searchers have recovered the body of a second person drowned after both were swept away after rescuing two children in a Texas river. Guadalupe County sheriff’s officials say the body of 30-year-old Victor Villanueva was recovered Monday afternoon from the Guadalupe River about a mile downstream from where he went missing. The body of 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick Sunday night. Both vanished after saving two children struggling against the current in the popular swimming and tubing river near Seguin, about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.