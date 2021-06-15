American Samoa culture plays role in US citizenship ruling

HONOLULU (AP) — A federal appeals court ruling says U.S. citizenship shouldn’t be imposed on those born in American Samoa. The decision reverses a lower court ruling that sided with three people from American Samoa who lived in Utah. They sued to be recognized as citizens. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling cites preserving American Samoa cultural traditions, including communal land ownership, as reasons why some people don’t want automatic citizenship. An attorney representing the people seeking citizenship says they are disappointed and evaluating their next steps, including turning to the U.S. Supreme Court.