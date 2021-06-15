Australia says it’s reached a free trade deal with Britain

Australia says it’s reached a free trade deal with BritainNew
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The prime ministers of Britain and Australia are expected to confirm the broad outlines of a free trade deal Tuesday following talks in London. The trade agreement is the first Britain has negotiated from scratch since it left the European Union. Earlier deals with countries like Japan were built on existing agreements struck by the EU. Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, reached agreement on the deal during negotiations in London.