Bradford County receives more than $9.3 million from Marcellus Shale Impact Fees

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WBNG) -- Bradford County and its municipalities are getting a combined $9.3 million in this year's Marcellus Shale Impact Fees.

The fee is an annual payment to state and local governments to cover the environmental impact of shale drilling or fracking.

Bradford County will receive $3,396,291.30 while its municipalities will get $5,975,014.24.

Since 2011, the county and its municipalities have received more than $150 million in impact fees.