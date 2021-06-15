California fully reopens after being 1st to shut in pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has celebrated the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the nation’s most populated state. The governor visited Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday to host a lottery-style selection of 10 winners who will get $1.5 million each simply for being vaccinated. California was the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, but it has turned a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions are over, including capacity limits at businesses, masks and social distancing. Newsom pointed to the 40 million-plus doses of vaccine administered and the resulting plunge in cases as the reason for the reopening.