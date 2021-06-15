Decision on resuming visits at Willow Point to be made later this week

VESTAL (WBNG) -- One local nursing home will soon be revisiting its visitation policies.

Broome County, which operates Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, told 12 News Tuesday it will re-evaluate whether to bring back visitors on Wednesday after the latest testing results come back.

The nursing home closed visitation after 12 positive novel coronavirus cases sprung up at the beginning of June.

When the outbreak occurred, the Broome County Executive's Office said most of the people infected were already fully vaccinated, and as a result most of the people were asymptomatic.

Because of the increase in cases, Willow Point began testing all residents and staff at least once, weekly. The county said the weekly testing will continue until there are 14 straight days of no new positive cases.

The decision on whether to resume visitation will be made independently of the weekly testing results, per the county.

Willow Point was designated a COVID hotspot by Broome County multiple times during the pandemic.