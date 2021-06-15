Dodgers’ Bellinger returns to IL with left hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is returning to the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Los Angeles recalled right-hander Mitch White before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies to take the roster spot of Bellinger, who left Friday’s game against Texas in the fifth inning. The hamstring injury is the latest physical ailment for the 2019 NL MVP. Bellinger missed 46 games earlier this season with a hairline fracture to his left leg. He had shoulder surgery in the offseason. Bellinger was 10 for 33 with eight RBIs this month.