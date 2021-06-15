EU foreign policy chief urges Serbia, Kosovo to move forward

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief is hoping for “rapid progress” in EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute between Serbia and Kosovo that remains a source of tension in the volatile Balkans. European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell on Tuesday urged rival Balkan nations to “seize the opportunity” of a “new momentum” and move forward in the talks that have been stalled since last year. Borrell spoke ahead of a meeting between Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 which Belgrade has refused to accept.