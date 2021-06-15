Gomes, Corbin lead Nationals; Pirates lose 9th straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1. The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss. Corbin pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one while going at least eight innings for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019. Gomes’ slam finished a five-run first inning against Tyler Anderson.