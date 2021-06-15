Hungary: Lawmakers pass law barring LGBT content for minors

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian lawmakers have passed legislation that prohibits sharing with minors any content that portrays or promotes homosexuality or sex reassignment. The National Assembly passed the bill Tuesday on a 157-1 vote. Most opposition parties boycotted the voting session to protest what they denounced as discrimination against LGBT people. Hungary’s conservative ruling party introduced the legal changes last as part of a bill aimed at fighting pedophilia. The amendments that ban the representation of any sexual orientation besides heterosexual and any sex reassignment information in school sex education programs or in films and advertisements aimed at anyone under 18.